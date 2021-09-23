ELKTON — Riddle lost to Elkton in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Thursday at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
Ellie George finished with eight kills and two digs for the Irish (3-3, 2-2 Skyline South). Kinley Rainwater had eight assists and two aces, Taya Powell contributed three kills and three digs, Kalee Hulse had two kills and two aces, Hannah Weakley chipped in six aces, four assists and two kills, Chloe Wynegar had four digs and three aces, and Riley Chambers made two digs.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (3-6, 3-4 North).
