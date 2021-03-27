ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team lost a pair of matches on Friday to Yoncalla and North Douglas at the Elkton outdoor court.
The Eagles (1-4) won 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 and the Warriors (8-0) prevailed 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.
No individual statistics were reported by the Elks (5-4).
