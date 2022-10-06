CAMAS VALLEY — The Elkton Elks pulled out a hard-fought victory over the Camas Valley Hornets in five sets in Skyline League volleyball on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13.
Angel Wilkins led the Elks (6-9, 3-6 Skyline) with 13 kills and three blocks. Camille Peters contributed 15 digs, three kills and two service aces, freshman Alisha Shepherd had 17 assists, 14 digs and six aces, and Allison Abraham made 16 digs.
"I knew it would be a battle. These teams are evenly matched," Elkton coach Sierra Miller said. "I'm proud of our girls for holding their composure. They played aggressive volleyball."
Sophomore Paige Liles finished with 13 kills, 13 digs and eight aces for the Hornets (3-10, 3-7). Rhegan Plikat had four blocks and two aces, Rowoen Plikat contributed 15 digs, seven kills and seven aces, Julie Amos chipped in six kills and six blocks, and Bryndee Wilson added 13 digs, 13 assists and two aces.
"We played a really good match, but missed serves got the best of us," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said.
Both teams are at home Tuesday, Elkton facing New Hope Christian and Camas Valley meeting Myrtle Point.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
