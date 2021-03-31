ELKTON — Elkton outlasted Riddle in five sets in a Class 1A prep volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-22, 17-25, 25-9, 16-25, 15-6.
The Elks (6-5) didn't provide any individual statistics. Freshman Taya Powell had seven aces, four kills and three blocks and Madison Hold contributed nine assists and three kills for the Irish (2-6). Emilee Ball chipped in seven aces and four kills, while freshman Ellie George added four aces and two kills.
