BLACHLY — The Elkton volleyball team finished second in the Triangle Lake Ice-Breaker Tournament on Saturday in its first competition of the season.
The Elks defeated Triangle Lake 23-22 and Riddle 25-22 and lost to Waldport 25-18 in pool play. Waldport beat Elkton 23-25, 25-20, 28-26, 26-24 in the championship match.
Camille Peters had nine kills and three service aces for the Elks against Waldport. Allison Abraham contributed 13 digs and four kills, freshman Alisha Shepherd made 13 assists and Leah Shepherd added 10 assists.
"I was impressed with what the girls did today," Elkton coach Sierra Miller said. Miller is a North Douglas High School graduate.
Riddle finished third. The Irish lost to Waldport 28-27 and defeated Triangle Lake 25-14 in pool play. Riddle beat the Lakers 25-17, 25-16 in the consolation match.
Taya Powell had 10 aces, eight kills and four digs for the Irish. Sammy Linton had 10 assists, three kills and three aces, Hannah Weakley contributed six aces, five digs and two kills, Kinley Rainwater chipped in seven aces and five assists, Ellie George had eight kills, five digs and five aces, Chloe Wynegar had seven digs and two kills and Caydence McCurry added three aces.
The Elks are scheduled to play Crow and Mapleton in a double dual Thursday in Mapleton. Riddle travels to Glendale Tuesday for a nonleague contest.
