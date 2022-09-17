ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team hosted the Creswell junior varsity and Riddle in a double dual on Saturday at Grimsrud Gym.
The Elks (4-5, 1-2 Skyline League) defeated the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 and downed the Irish 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23. Riddle (5-5, 0-3) beat Creswell 25-9, 25-15, 25-12.
Freshmen Brooklyn Geyer (10 service aces, four kills) and Alisha Shepherd (17 assists, eight aces) led Elkton against Creswell. The Elks got 11 kills and six blocks from Jasman Brar, six kills and four blocks from Angel Wilkins and four blocks from freshman Ashley Allen versus Riddle.
Sammy Linton had 14 assists and six aces, while Taya Powell had five kills, three aces and two digs for Riddle in the Creswell match. Ellie George contributed three kills, three digs and three aces, Hannah Weakley chipped in two kills, two digs and two aces, Zarah Hayes had two kills and two digs, and Kalee Hulse added four aces.
Linton finished with 17 assists and eight digs versus Elkton. Weakley had 15 digs, 10 kills and three aces, George contributed 12 digs and seven kills, Powell had eight kills, 10 digs and five aces, Caydence McCurry chipped in four digs, two kills and two aces, and Kinley Rainwater added nine digs and eight assists.
Elkton and Riddle will be in league matches Tuesday, the Elks visiting Umpqua Valley Christian and the Irish hosting Powers.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.