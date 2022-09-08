Glendale outlasts Camas Valley in five sets in league opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEY — Glendale pulled out a win over Camas Valley in five sets on Thursday in the Skyline League volleyball opener for both teams.Scores were 25-20, 18-25, 24-26, 25-12, 15-5.The Pirates (4-1, 1-0 Skyline) didn't provide any individual statistics.Julie Amos had eight kills for the Hornets (0-3, 0-1). Ashlee Thompson made nine digs, Rowoen Plikat contributed six digs and Paige Liles chipped in five aces."We're a young team and let the momentum get away from us," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said. "We did a great job serving."Camas Valley will host Crosshill Christian Friday. Elkton visits Glendale Tuesday. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Death Notices for September 4, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of SPI-62 with Prednisolone for Polymyalgia Rheumatica Oakland volleyball team knocks off Sutherlin with a sweep Roseburg sweeps Willamette in SWC match Myrtle Point downs Yoncalla in Skyline opener Glendale outlasts Camas Valley in five sets in league opener
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.