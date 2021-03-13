MERRILL — The Glide volleyball team picked up a victory in straight sets over Lost River on Saturday.
Scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-17.
Freshman Hailey Rummel had 13 assists, Ruby Livingston contributed six kills and four aces and Teagan Triplett added five kills for the Wildcats (2-0).
Glide travels to Cave Junction on Tuesday to meet Illinois Valley.
