WINSTON — The Glide and Douglas coed soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Winston Middle School.
Kaleb Mello scored in the 11th minute for the Wildcats (1-2-1, 0-0-1 SD4) and Josh Ranger scored in the 70th minute off a pass from Mello.
Russell Lounsbury scored in the 36th and 54th minutes for the Trojans (0-4-1, 0-3-1).
Glide coach Tyrone Wing said center/midfielder Hunter Mello and defender Ty Davis had strong performances.
