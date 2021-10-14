GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team lost to Lakeview in straight sets in a Southern Cascade League match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-19.
Kylie Anderson had nine kills and five blocks for the Wildcats (7-4, 4-1 SCL). Ella Wright contributed seven kills and seven digs, Kamryn Aumock made 15 digs and Lily Ranger added 12 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.