ROGUE RIVER — The Glide volleyball team, returning from a two-week pause due to COVID-19 protocol, defeated Rogue River in five sets on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League match.
Scores were 25-19, 20-25, 11-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Kylie Anderson finished with 11 kills and Teagan Triplett added 10 kills for the Wildcats (7-4, 4-1 SCL). Kamryn Aumock made 24 digs, Ella Wright had 21 digs and freshman Mila Ranger added 16 assists.
"It was a roller coaster match, but happy we got the win," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said.
