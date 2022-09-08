Glide gets wins over Oakridge, Central Linn TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 8, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKRIDGE — The Glide volleyball team picked up a pair of nonleague wins on Wednesday, defeating Oakridge and Central Linn.The Wildcats (3-3) beat the Warriors 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24 and rolled past the Cobras 25-6, 25-19, 25-8.Ella Wright sparked Glide against Oakridge, finishing with 16 kills and 18 digs. Peyton Geiger had seven kills and 16 digs, while Mila Ranger added 20 digs and 12 assists.Ranger made 21 assists in the Central Linn match. Geiger had nine kills and Kamryn Aumock chipped in seven kills.Glide is scheduled to play in the Douglas Tournament Saturday. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Assist Sport Glide Peyton Geiger Mila Ranger Win Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sklip Gets Approval To Test Skin Cancer Triage At Home With Patients Using Artificial Intelligence Monroe hands North Douglas first loss of season Glide gets wins over Oakridge, Central Linn Rothy’s Honors Students, Teachers, Healthcare Workers, and First Responders With 30% Off Sustainable Footwear Catherine (Cathy) Brey Johnson
