Glide rallies past La Pine in five sets

Sep 1, 2022

GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats rallied from a two-set deficit and defeated the La Pine Hawks in a nonleague volleyball match on Wednesday night.

Scores were 17-25, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-15.

Ella Wright finished with 13 kills and 15 digs for the Wildcats (1-1). Mila Ranger had 27 assists and 19 digs, Hailey Rummel contributed 14 assists and Kamryn Aumock made 17 digs.

Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said junior Autumn Alltus played a solid all-around match and showed strong leadership.

"We had a lot of grit tonight. The girls didn't want to lose," Furlong said. "This shows me it's a talented group. When they work together they can do anything they set their minds to."

The Wildcats will be on the road Thursday, traveling to Bandon for a double dual with Powers and the Tigers.
