BONANZA — The Glide volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season Wednesday with a win over Bonanza in straight sets.
Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
Ruby Livingston and Ella Wright each finished with eight kills and Kylie Anderson had seven kills for the Wildcats. Freshman Hailey Rummel contributed 20 assists and four aces and Teagan Triplett added five aces and three kills.
"We've never won at Bonanza, so that was exciting," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "It was a pretty good night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.