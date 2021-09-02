GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Thursday with a nonleague victory over Coquille in straight sets.
Scores were 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.
Seniors Kylie Anderson and Lily Ranger led the way for the Wildcats. Anderson finished with 10 kills and four aces, while Ranger made 32 assists.
Sophomore Ella Wright added 10 kills and junior Teagan Triplett chipped in nine kills and three aces for Glide.
"The girls started off jittery, but once they got in the swing they looked really good," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "We're a team to watch. The chemistry is awesome."
The Wildcats will play in the Les Schwab Tournament in Reedsport Saturday.
