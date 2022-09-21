Glide wins at Lakeview, moves into tie for first in Far West League TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKEVIEW — The Glide volleyball team picked up a sweep on the road Wednesday, defeating Lakeview in straight sets in a Far West League match.Scores were 25-23, 25-20, 28-26.The Wildcats (6-3, 3-0 FWL) moved into a tie with Coquille (9-3, 3-0) for first place in the league standings.Teagan Triplett finished with nine kills and seven digs for Glide. Ella Wright had 15 digs and three kills, Kamryn Aumock made 24 digs and Madison Weber added 15 digs."We didn't have our normal offensive game. (Lakeview) was scrappy and had some big blockers," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "It was nice to win in three."Glide will play its third match in three days Thursday, hosting Coquille at 6 p.m. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Recent DINT busts lead to arrests, uncover rainbow fentanyl Richard James Mouser Powell motion to postpone trial delayed TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Wanted HS Level Teacher/Tutor NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Disappointing home opener: Umpqua volleyball team loses to Clark in straight sets Douglas shuts out Glide, 2-0 Glide wins at Lakeview, moves into tie for first in Far West League Oregon State Hospital issued $54K workplace safety fine Portland candidate Gonzalez $77K over campaign office deal
