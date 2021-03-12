ROGUE RIVER — The Glide High School volleyball team made the most of its first volleyball match of the 2021 winter/spring season, winning a five-set marathon at Rogue River Friday.
The Wildcats beat the Chieftains 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13.
"That was a perfect way to start the season," fourth-year Wildcats head coach Stephanie Furlong said. "The energy was awesome."
While spectators weren't allowed inside the Rogue River gymnasium, some Glide parents viewed the match online from their cars.
"We had some tailgaters and that was awesome," Furlong said.
Glide's attack at the net was well spread. Senior captain Ruby Livingston finished the match with nine kills, as did sophomore Teagan Triplett. Junior Kylie Anderson and freshman Ella Wright both had eight kills for the Wildcats.
Senior Mckynzie Swain bumped out 23 assists, while sophomore libero Kamryn Aumock had 15 digs for Glide.
"We have an awesome group that works well together," Furlong said. "There's not just one star on the court. They just play well together and that's my favorite part."
The Wildcats traveled to Merrill to face Lost River Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.