Glide's Anderson selected second-team all-state in Class 2A TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Nov 24, 2021 Glide High School's Kylie Anderson spikes the ball against Bonanza during their Southern Cascade League match in Glide earlier this year. Glide senior middle blocker Kylie Anderson was a second-team selection in the recent Class 2A volleyball all-state voting.The other player from Douglas County to be recognized was Reedsport senior blocker Haylee Lent, who received honorable mention.Senior libero Annabelle Brawley of state champion Salem Academy was named the Player of the Year. Melissa Holman of Salem Academy was Coach of the Year.Class 2AAll-State VolleyballPlayer of the Year — Annabelle Brawley, sr., Salem Academy. Coach of the Year — Melissa Holman, Salem Academy.First TeamAubrey Smith, sr., OH, Salem Academy; Bella Gamache, jr., OH, Monroe; Grace Taylor, sr., OH, Grant Union; Zuri Reeser, jr., OH, Stanfield; Aly Herber, jr., MB, Salem Academy; Mackenzie Berger, sr., MB, Gaston; Bailey Pedersen, sr., S, Salem Academy; Lexi Fern, soph., S, Gaston; Annabelle Brawley, sr., L, Salem Academy.Second TeamBrooklynn Walters, sr., OH, Vernonia; Hayley Ayala, jr., OH, Sheridan; Jade Snyder, soph., OH, Oakridge; Trinidy Blanton, jr., OH, Coquille; Danielle Tsague, sr., MB, Portland Christian; Kylie Anderson, sr., MB, Glide; Avery Heidebrecht, sr., S, Portland Christian; Callie Glenn, sr., S, Union; Madalyn Cory, sr., L, Bonanza.Honorable MentionAlexis Curry, sr., Lowell; Bella Tenold, sr., Bonanza; Hailey Combie, sr., Coquille; Maddie Gamache, sr., Monroe; Nita Cook, sr., Vernonia; Haylee Lent, sr., Reedsport; Lydia Plahn, jr., Lowell; Tyler McNeley, jr., Lakeview; Delaney Northern, sr., Central Linn; Katelyn Griffin, sr., Stanfield; Annabelle Pickett, soph., Lowell; Lauryn Pettyjohn, sr., Grant Union; Tayla Ewell, soph., Lakeview. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Most Popular Mace Tipton, last of the Umpquas, and a hidden cemetery Winston man sentenced to nearly six years for 2020 sex crimes John Hanlin: "It looks like a nuclear bomb went off up there" Roseburg man suspected of coercion, menacing after alleging Nov. 8 home invasion Garden Valley convenience store undergoes renovation, Tino's Tacos relocates 