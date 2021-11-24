211020-spt-bonanzaglidevb-01 (copy)

Glide High School’s Kylie Anderson spikes the ball against Bonanza during their Southern Cascade League match in Glide earlier this year.

Glide senior middle blocker Kylie Anderson was a second-team selection in the recent Class 2A volleyball all-state voting.

The other player from Douglas County to be recognized was Reedsport senior blocker Haylee Lent, who received honorable mention.

Senior libero Annabelle Brawley of state champion Salem Academy was named the Player of the Year. Melissa Holman of Salem Academy was Coach of the Year.

Class 2A

All-State Volleyball

Player of the Year — Annabelle Brawley, sr., Salem Academy.

Coach of the Year — Melissa Holman, Salem Academy.

First Team

Aubrey Smith, sr., OH, Salem Academy; Bella Gamache, jr., OH, Monroe; Grace Taylor, sr., OH, Grant Union; Zuri Reeser, jr., OH, Stanfield; Aly Herber, jr., MB, Salem Academy; Mackenzie Berger, sr., MB, Gaston; Bailey Pedersen, sr., S, Salem Academy; Lexi Fern, soph., S, Gaston; Annabelle Brawley, sr., L, Salem Academy.

Second Team

Brooklynn Walters, sr., OH, Vernonia; Hayley Ayala, jr., OH, Sheridan; Jade Snyder, soph., OH, Oakridge; Trinidy Blanton, jr., OH, Coquille; Danielle Tsague, sr., MB, Portland Christian; Kylie Anderson, sr., MB, Glide; Avery Heidebrecht, sr., S, Portland Christian; Callie Glenn, sr., S, Union; Madalyn Cory, sr., L, Bonanza.

Honorable Mention

Alexis Curry, sr., Lowell; Bella Tenold, sr., Bonanza; Hailey Combie, sr., Coquille; Maddie Gamache, sr., Monroe; Nita Cook, sr., Vernonia; Haylee Lent, sr., Reedsport; Lydia Plahn, jr., Lowell; Tyler McNeley, jr., Lakeview; Delaney Northern, sr., Central Linn; Katelyn Griffin, sr., Stanfield; Annabelle Pickett, soph., Lowell; Lauryn Pettyjohn, sr., Grant Union; Tayla Ewell, soph., Lakeview.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

