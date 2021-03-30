Roseburg High School's first home volleyball match of the truncated 2021 winter/spring season couldn't have gone much better on Tuesday night.
The Indians have played away from the friendly confines of Robertson Memorial Gym during March due to Douglas County being at the "Extreme Risk" level with the coronavirus pandemic.
With the county dropping back down to "High Risk" last Friday, Roseburg is able to host matches again with limited fans. It was a big emotional boost for the Tribe, which handed Grants Pass a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 loss.
"It was a really good match for us," Roseburg senior defensive specialist/libero Ellie Bruton said. "It feels nice to be back home. We had our first practice together (as a team) yesterday and the chemistry showed today. We worked really well together."
"This is your home court, this is where you want to be," Roseburg second-year coach Vicki Crowl said. "Having that first practice together was the first spark. We played amazing ball, dug up a lot of stuff. It was a well rounded effort. We had one letdown at the beginning of the third set, but other than that we wanted it with a lot of heart."
The Indians were efficient, finishing with 38 kills and 39 digs along with serving 95 percent and hitting over .200.
"We did really well, pulled out all the tough rallies," Bruton said. "We were passing, setting and hitting well. It looked good."
Sierra Paroz led the Tribe (3-3) with 12 kills. Madison Carter had eight kills, Ryley Bryson contributed six kills and six blocks, Hayden Pinard made 19 assists and six digs, Jaden Warmouth chipped in 11 assists and eight digs, and Micah Lake added seven digs.
"Communication is important. We had a great practice yesterday and it carried over to today," Crowl said.
Grants Pass (0-6) remained winless on the season.
Roseburg swept the junior varsity match, winning 25-11, 25-19.
The Tribe is scheduled to host Crater (7-1) on Thursday.
