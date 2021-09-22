Roseburg has the makings of a good Class 6A volleyball team.
The Indians are still looking to match the caliber of Sheldon, though.
The Irish weathered a strong start by the Indians in the opening set, then won the next two games to complete a sweep in a Southwest Conference match on Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-23, 28-26, 25-19.
"They're a very high-caliber team and it was really fun to play them," Roseburg sophomore outside hitter Emma Fairbairn said. "It was a really tough match and we were fighting really hard. We can play to that level."
"They were at a very good level, but we fought until the end," added Roseburg junior setter Hayden Pinard.
The Indians (5-3, 1-1 SWC) came out pumped up and ready, taking an 11-2 lead over Sheldon in the first set. But the Irish (7-4, 2-0) scored 13 of the next 17 points to draw even at 15-15 and later were able to close out the set.
"I'm really proud of the way our kids battled," Sheldon coach Martine Wodke said. "This is always a tough place to play because they have a large crowd and they're into their game.
"We started off really slow in set one. They jumped on us and I was really proud we were able stay focused with each other and find our rhythm. Our girls aren't worried about making mistakes, they're ready to just go after it."
Senior Keira Vaughn led Sheldon with 20 kills. Kaitlyn Wood had 11 kills, and Gwen Fife finished with nine kills and 17 digs.
The Irish got 37 assists and 10 digs from Beaux Bruegman and 19 digs from Elle Bruegman.
"Definitely wanted that first set," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "We let them sneak back in, and I think it gave them the confidence they needed to head into set two.
"I'm really proud of our girls. We played hard and never gave up. We were in a battle, but just had a couple of mistakes that swung Sheldon's way. We played as a unit and that was one of the great things to see."
Fairbairn finished with 12 kills and five digs. Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Grace Luttrell each contributed seven kills, and Addison Weckerle chipped in five kills.
Pinard had 29 assists and nine digs in the loss. Micah Lake made 22 digs, Jaden Warmouth had 14 digs and Kinsey Brelage added nine digs.
"I thought their kids played hard and they have some good talent," Wodke said of the Indians. "I'm expecting (the SWC) to be a battle. Typically everybody likes to play their best match against Sheldon and we have to be ready to fight every night."
Roseburg is scheduled to play at North Medford (5-4, 1-1) Thursday, then visits South Medford (5-5, 0-1) Tuesday.
