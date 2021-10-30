JOSEPH — The 13th-seeded Days Creek volleyball team bowed out of the Class 1A playoffs on Saturday with a second-round loss to No. 4 Joseph.
Scores were 25-16, 25-14, 29-27.
Bailey Stufflebeam had eight kills and two blocks, and Lyris Berlingeri contributed eight kills for the Wolves (18-10). Riley Crume chipped in 13 assists and Fionna Ketchem made 16 digs.
"Overall, I was proud of the girls," Days Creek coach Rachel Matchett said. "Joseph is a great team. We made too many errors the first two sets, but really battled in the third set."
The Eagles (24-3) will host Skyline League champion North Douglas (24-3) Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Days Creek loses four seniors to graduation: Shandiin Newton, Ketchem, Robyn Stratford and Kaylee Wensorski.
