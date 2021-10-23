LAKEVIEW — Glide's volleyball season ended on Saturday with a loss to Lakeview in four sets in a Southern Cascade League playoff match.
Scores were 25-22, 25-11, 16-25, 25-23.
Kamryn Aumock made 17 digs for the Wildcats (9-10 overall). Ella Wright had six kills and 12 digs, Kylie Anderson contributed seven kills and Hailey Rummel added 10 assists.
Four seniors played their final match for Glide: Anderson, Kylie Rubrecht, Ashley Harvey and Lily Ranger.
"We hit a lot of walls this season, but these girls battled it out to the end," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "I'm really proud of how they closed out this season."
