OAKLAND — The Lowell Red Devils defeated the Oakland Oakers in four sets in a prep volleyball match on Thursday night at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-13, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17.
Tiana Oberman made 22 digs for the Oakers (1-11). Aubry Brownson had 12 assists, 10 digs and eight kills, and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added seven kills and seven blocks.
"Our girls showed a lot of heart, never gave up," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
Oakland is scheduled to play at Jefferson on Monday.
