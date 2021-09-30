LOWELL — The Oakland volleyball team lost to Lowell in straight sets in a Central Valley Conference match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had six kills for the Oakers (1-12, 1-6 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse contributed four kills and three blocks, while Rylee Williamson chipped in eight assists and two aces.
Oakland will travel to Jefferson Saturday for a conference contest.
