OAKLAND — Lowell defeated Oakland in straight sets on Tuesday at the Nut House in the Central Valley Conference volleyball opener for both teams.
Scores were 25-17, 25-2, 25-11.
Emma-Kate Crouse had five kills and five blocks for the Oakers (0-6, 0-1 CVC).
Oakland is scheduled to travel to Monroe Thursday for a conference match.
