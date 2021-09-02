COOS BAY — The South Umpqua volleyball team lost to Marshfield in straight sets in a nonleague match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-23.
The Lancers (1-1) were without outside hitter Amaya Slay, who had a previous commitment. Coach Tonya Smith called it a poor team effort.
S.U. is scheduled to host Creswell Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
