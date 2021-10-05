MONROE — The league-leading Monroe Dragons remained undefeated in Central Valley Conference volleyball on Tuesday, defeating the Oakland Oakers in straight sets.
Scores were 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.
Emma-Kate Crouse had five blocks and four kills for Oakland (1-14, 1-8 CVC). Jolyn Vogel-Hunt contributed six digs and four kills and freshman Haylee Templeton chipped in four aces.
The Oakers will play at Oakridge Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.