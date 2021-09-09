OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team dropped a Central Valley Conference match to Monroe in straight sets on Thursday at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.
Veronica Sigl made nine digs for the Oakers (0-7, 0-2 CVC).
"Communication on the court is our biggest problem right now," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We're not talking much to each other."
The Oakers are scheduled to host Oakridge on Tuesday.
