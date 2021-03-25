MONROE — The Oakland volleyball team was swept by Monroe in a prep volleyball match on Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
Aubry Brownson had four kills and nine assists and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added five kills and two blocks for the Oakers (1-7).
