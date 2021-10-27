CLACKAMAS — The No. 20 Roseburg volleyball team was eliminated by No. 13 Nelson in straight sets on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Scores were 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.
The Indians, who finished third in the Southwest Conference, ended heir season with a 13-9 record.
The Hawks (17-7) travel to No. 4 Central Catholic (22-2), a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 winner over No. 29 South Medford (11-12), for a second-round match Saturday.
