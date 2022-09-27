ELKTON — Makayla Murphy had a solid all-around match as the sixth-ranked North Douglas volleyball team cruised to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Elkton in a Skyline League match Tuesday at Grimsrud Gym.
Murphy had 17 assists and also logged nine defensive digs, six kills and six service aces in a match which pitted two head coaches who know each other well.
"It's hard playing against one of my best friends," Warriors coach Emily Reed said of facing her Elkton counterpart, Sierra Miller. "We weren't really looking forward to tonight."
Brooke McHaffie had nine kills, three blocks and three aces for North Douglas (12-3 overall, 7-0 Skyline), Savannah Harkins had seven kills, Brooklyn Williams finished with five kills, six assists and five digs, and Asia Ward served up six aces.
For Elkton, Ashley Allen had eight digs and Jasman Brar finished with five kills.
"There's always a bit of a mental block when we play North Douglas," said Miller, who's a North Douglas graduate. "We had a hard time playing their game. That comes from inexperience."
Elkton (4-8, 1-5) visits Riddle Thursday before taking part in the Rally on the River tournament hosted by Umpqua Community College Saturday.
North Douglas is traveling to Mesa, Arizona, to compete in the Nike Tournament of Champions at Bell Bank Park. The Warriors are scheduled to begin play at 11:15 a.m. Friday against a team from Chandler, Arizona.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
