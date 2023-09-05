North Bend sweeps Douglas in nonleague volleyball match DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The North Bend Bulldogs ran their season record to 4-0 with a three-game sweep of Douglas in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday night.Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-16."(North Bend) is a very good team," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said. "I felt like we played more safe than anything. Not scared, more like timid. It was humbling, but it was good."Sophomore Maddie Walker led Douglas' attack at the net with seven kills, while junior Siala Polamalu made three blocks.Douglas (1-1 overall) is hosting a tournament Saturday which will include South Umpqua and North Valley. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Level 3 evacuation notice update: Tyee Ridge Complex fire Roseburg whips Beaverton 50-18 in season football opener Afternoon on the fire line: A closer look at the Tyee Ridge Complex Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys fall 2-0 to South Medford in SWC soccer opener Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Dr Russell Greig as Non-Executive Chair of the Board American League Team Statistics Houston Team Stax American League Team Pitching
