MOLALLA — North Douglas opened its fall volleyball season on Tuesday with an important nonleague win, knocking off perennial state power Country Christian in four sets.
Scores were 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13.
"Very big. A good way to start the season," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "Our girls had a lot of energy, and played tough and aggressive."
North Douglas was ranked No. 3 and Country Christian No. 6 in the OSAA preseason Class 1A coaches poll.
Brooklyn Williams finished with eight kills and three aces for the Warriors. Samantha MacDowell had 10 aces, three kills and two blocks, while Brooke McHaffie added four kills and five blocks.
North Douglas will travel to Camas Valley Thursday for a pair of Skyline League matches with the Hornets and Powers.
