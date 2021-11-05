REDMOND — The No. 5-seeded North Douglas volleyball team moved within one win of its first state championship, defeating No. 8 Crane in four sets on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 1A tournament at Ridgeview High School.
Scores were 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21.
"To see the girls get to this point, I'm so proud of them," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "This is what we've worked for. It wasn't our best performance ... we played really good volleyball the first two sets, then we tightened up and struggled in the third set. But we played with more energy in the fourth set and got it done."
Brooklyn Williams sparked Friday's victory, finishing with 12 kills, seven digs and six assists. Cydni Dill had 13 digs and five kills, Halli Vaughn contributed seven kills and two blocks, and Samantha MacDowell added 18 assists, five digs, two blocks and two aces.
The Warriors (26-3) will face No. 2 St. Paul (29-4) for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Buckaroos rallied past No. 3 Damascus Christian 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the other semifinal.
