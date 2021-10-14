DAYS CREEK — North Douglas spoiled Days Creek's senior night, defeating the Wolves in straight sets to complete an unbeaten Skyline League volleyball season on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Halli Vaughn finished with 10 kills, while Brooke McHaffie had seven kills and two blocks for the Warriors (18-2, 14-0 Skyline North). Samantha MacDowell contributed 18 assists and four aces, and Brooklyn Williams added four kills and four digs.
"Overall I'm happy with our fight," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "We cleaned some things up from Tuesday (against Creswell). It's an accomplishment (going unbeaten in league), especially when you have some tough teams."
Lyris Berlingeri had seven kills, four aces and three digs for the Wolves (14-6, 11-3 North). Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in five kills and five blocks, Kate Clifton had 10 assists and Fionna Ketchem made 10 digs.
"My girls played tough all night," D.C. coach Rachel Matchett said. "We didn't pass well at times and that definitely slowed our offense down, but they stayed mentally tough through it."
