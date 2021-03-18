ELKTON — The North Douglas volleyball team posted a victory over Elkton in straights sets Wednesday night on the outdoor court.
Scores were 25-8, 25-13, 25-16.
Cydni Dill had seven kills and three aces for North Douglas (3-0). Samantha MacDowell chipped in eight aces and four kills, while Halli Vaughn contributed six aces and four kills.
The Elks (3-2) didn't report any individual statistics.
