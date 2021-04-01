DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team celebrated senior night on Wednesday with a victory over Mohawk in straight sets.
Scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.
Sophomore Brooklyn Williams finished with 15 kills for the unbeaten Warriors (10-0). Cydni Dill contributed six kills and Halli Vaughn added five kills. Morgan MacDonald, the team's lone senior, was recognized.
"The excitement of being in our gym for the first time (for a match) helped us tonight," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "These girls are a joy to coach."
The Warriors are scheduled to play Skyline League rival Days Creek on Friday in Elkton.
