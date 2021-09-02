CAMAS VALLEY — North Douglas opened Skyline League volleyball play on Thursday with wins over Powers and Camas Valley in straight sets.
The Warriors (3-0, 2-0 Skyline) downed the Cruisers 25-10, 25-11, 25-11 and defeated the Hornets 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.
Halli Vaughn had nine kills and three aces for N.D. against Powers. Samantha MacDowell contributed 17 assists and five aces, while Cydni Dill added five kills and two aces.
Vaughn finished with 10 kills versus C.V. Lailah Ward chipped in four aces and Dill had five aces and five kills.
Camas Valley didn't report any individual statistics.
North Douglas will play in the Les Schwab Tournament in Reedsport Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.