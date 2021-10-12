RIDDLE — North Douglas moved within one win of an unbeaten Skyline League volleyball season on Monday following victories over Riddle and New Hope Christian.
The Warriors (17-1, 13-0 Skyline North) defeated the Irish 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 and beat NHC 25-11, 25-15, 25-10. No individual statistics were provided by North Douglas.
Riddle (4-9, 3-8 South) also lost 19-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23 to New Hope.
Ellie George had 14 digs and three kills, while Hannah Weakley had five digs and four kills for Riddle against North Douglas. Kalee Hulse made nine digs, Chloe Wynegar chipped in eight digs and two aces, Sammy Linton contributed five assists and three digs, and Kinley Rainwater added four assists and two digs.
Weakley finished with five kills and six digs versus NHC. Taya Powell had five kills, Wynegar contributed 12 digs and four kills, Linton chipped in eight assists and five digs, George had five digs and four kills and Rainwater made nine assists and three digs.
