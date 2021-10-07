DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team defeated Yoncalla in straight sets in a Skyline League match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.
Cydni Dill had five kills and three aces for the Warriors (15-1, 11-0 Skyline North), who posted their ninth straight victory. Brooke McHaffie contributed five kills and two blocks, Brooklyn Williams chipped in six aces and three kills and Asia Ward added five kills.
Alison Van Loon had 14 digs, 10 assists, four blocks and two kills for the Eagles (7-10, 6-6 North). Nichole Noffsinger finished with 10 digs and nine kills.
"It wasn't pretty. We didn't play well, but got the win," N.D. coach Emily Reed said.
The Warriors play New Hope Christian and Riddle in Riddle Monday. Yoncalla travels to Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.