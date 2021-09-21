YONCALLA — North Douglas remained unbeaten in Skyline League volleyball on Monday with a win over Yoncalla in straight sets at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-11, 25-21, 25-8.
Halli Vaughn finished with eight kills and two aces for the Warriors (7-1, 5-0 Skyline North). Samantha MacDowell had 25 assists, three kills and two aces, Asia Ward contributed five kills, Brooke McHaffie chipped in four kills and three blocks, Brooklyn Williams had five kills and four aces, and Cydni Dill added five kills and two aces.
No statistics were provided by the Eagles (3-4, 2-3).
North Douglas visits Elkton Tuesday. Yoncalla hosts Glendale Thursday.
