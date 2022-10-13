DAYS CREEK — The sixth-ranked North Douglas volleyball team captured another Skyline League regular season title on Thursday, defeating Days Creek in straight sets.
Scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-4.
The Warriors (17-9, 10-1 Skyline) finished in a tie for first with Umpqua Valley Christian (13-3, 10-1), but defeated the Monarchs Tuesday in their lone league matchup. The Wolves (13-7, 9-2) finished third.
"I was happy with the way we settled in. We had to battle the first set and cleaned things up in the second set," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "Days Creek is a tough place to play."
Brooke McHaffie had nine kills, three blocks and two service aces for North Douglas. Savannah Harkins contributed eight kills, while Makayla Murphy chipped in 14 assists, five aces and four kills.
Days Creek got five kills, eight digs and five blocks from Bailey Stufflebeam. McKenzie Park had four blocks and Lyris Berlingeri made 10 digs.
"We competed, even if the score in the third set doesn't reflect it," Wolves coach Rachel Matchett said. "North Douglas is a solid team. We didn't serve-receive well."
North Douglas will host No. 1 Damascus Christian and No. 10 Central Christian Saturday in nonleague matches before hosting Glendale Tuesday in the league playoffs. Days Creek hosts Elkton Tuesday in a Skyline playoff.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
