TOLEDO — The North Douglas volleyball team posted a pair of nonleague victories over Toledo and Alsea on Saturday.
The Warriors (11-1 overall) defeated the Boomers 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 and downed the Wolverines 25-14, 25-2, 25-9.
Halli Vaughn finished with nine kills, seven digs and two aces against Toledo. Brooke McHaffie had eight kills and two aces, while Cydni Dill added seven kills and four digs.
Samantha MacDowell contributed 18 assists, nine aces and three kills in the Alsea match. McHaffie had six kills, Brooklyn Williams chipped in six kills and two aces and Vaughn contributed seven kills and two aces.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Glendale Tuesday.
