DRAIN — North Douglas remained unbeaten on the season Thursday with a win over Pacific in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Scores were 25-3, 25-6, 25-12. The Warriors (5-0, 4-0 Skyline) are tied with Umpqua Valley Christian for first place in the Northern Division.
Brooklyn Williams had six kills and Samantha MacDowell contributed 12 assists and six aces for North Douglas. Halli Vaughn chipped in four kills and seven aces, and freshman Brooklyn Cyr added six aces.
The Warriors are scheduled to play Coquille and Bonanza on Saturday in Coquille in nonleague matches.
