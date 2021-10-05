DRAIN — No one has been able to drop a defeat on North Douglas in Skyline League volleyball this season.
The Warriors won their 10th league match without a loss on Tuesday, defeating Umpqua Valley Christian 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 in a matchup of two North Division teams.
"I thought this was our best overall match as a team," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "We played clean and limited our mistakes."
North Douglas, 14-1 overall, is ranked No. 3 in the OSAA Class 1A coaches poll. The Monarchs (6-3, 6-3) were in the top 10 earlier this season.
Halli Vaughn had 10 kills for the Warriors. Asia Ward had seven digs, five kills and two aces, and Samantha MacDowell added 12 assists and five kills.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Yoncalla and UVC will host Elkton Thursday.
