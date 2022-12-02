North Douglas senior setter/outside hitter Makayla Murphy and Umpqua Valley Christian junior setter/outside hitter Amy Pappas were selected to the Class 1A volleyball all-state first team in a vote of the coaches.
Murphy helped the Warriors to a runner-up finish in the 1A state tournament, while Amy Pappas played a big role as the Monarchs advanced to the 1A tourney for the first time.
Making the second team were junior middle blocker Brooke McHaffie and senior outside hitter Brooklyn Williams of North Douglas. Receiving honorable mention were libero Alli Hu of UVC, junior setter/outside hitter Zoey Pappas of UVC and senior middle blocker Bailey Stufflebeam of Days Creek.
Senior outside hitter Sierra Hale of Damascus Christian was named the Player of the Year and Emily Russau of Damascus was Coach of the Year.
Class 1A Volleyball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Sierra Hale, sr., Damascus Christian.
Coach of the Year — Emily Russau, Damascus Christian.
First Team
Abbigayle Bailey, sr., Damascus Christian; Emma Bischoff, sr., Rogue Valley Adventist; Kortney Doman, jr., Crane; Sierra Hale, sr., Damascus Christian; Stella Koch, jr., St. Paul; Makayla Murphy, sr., North Douglas; Amy Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Abigail Huspek, soph., Damascus Christian.
Second Team
Jacey Anderson, jr., Powder Valley; Kylie Iverson, sr., South Wasco County; Gracie Koch, jr., St. Paul; Brooke McHaffie, jr., North Douglas; Julia Mitchell, sr., Damascus Christian; Alexis Robinson, jr., Mohawk; Brooklyn Williams, sr., North Douglas; Jodi Bingham, jr., Powder Valley.
Honorable Mention
County Players Only
Alli Hu, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Zoey Pappas, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Bailey Stufflebeam, sr., Days Creek.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
