OREGON CITY — North Douglas split a pair of nonleague volleyball matches on Friday, defeating Southwest Christian 25-15, 25-10, 25-9 and losing to North Clackamas Christian 14-25, 25-20, 25-7, 25-23.
Halli Vaughn had six kills and nine aces for the Warriors (19-3 overall) in the Southwest Christian match. Brooke McHaffie chipped in four kills and three blocks, and Cydni Dill added three kills and five aces.
Brooklyn Williams finished with nine kills, three aces and 10 digs against North Clackamas Christian. Samantha MacDowell had 14 assists, eight digs and three kills, while Lailah Ward contributed nine digs and two aces.
North Clackamas Christian is ranked No. 3 and North Douglas No. 4 in the latest OSAA Class 1A coaches poll.
