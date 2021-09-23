DIXONVILLE — It was a matchup of two top 10-ranked Class 1A volleyball teams, and the North Douglas Warriors had to work for their win over the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs on Thursday.
The No. 3 Warriors rallied to a 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-4 victory in a Skyline League match in the UVC gym, remaining unbeaten in league play.
"A hard-fought win, and we needed a match like that," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "(UVC) is very strong and scrappy. We got it done when we had to."
Halli Vaughn finished with 16 kills and two aces for the Warriors (9-1, 7-0 Skyline North). Brooklyn Williams had 12 kills, 12 digs and nine assists, Cydni Dill chipped in eight kills, Brooke McHaffie contributed six kills and four blocks, and Samantha MacDowell added 27 assists, four kills and four aces.
Alannah Thennes led the No. 10 Monarchs (4-2, 4-2 North) with 10 kills. Amy Pappas had 13 assists and six aces, and Alli Hu made 30 digs.
North Douglas will play a double dual with Alsea and Toledo on Saturday in Toledo. UVC is scheduled to play at Powers Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.