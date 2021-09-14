DRAIN — North Douglas, coming off a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols, took care of business against Skyline League volleyball rival Days Creek on Tuesday night.
The Warriors remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 victory, improving to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Skyline.
"I was pretty pleased what we were able to do with just one day of practice," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "Very proud of the girls for pushing through it, and proud of our passing."
Halli Vaughn finished with seven kills, four aces and two blocks for the Warriors. Brooke McHaffie chipped in four kills and three blocks, Asia Ward had six kills and four aces and Cydni Dill added four kills.
Fiona Ketchum made 11 digs for the Wolves (4-1, 3-1). Bailey Stufflebeam and Riley Crume each had four kills and Shandiin Newton contributed seven assists.
"North Douglas is really tough and we were never able to get our offense going," Days Creek coach Rachel Matchett said. "I felt the girls did a good job of competing, though."
The Warriors are scheduled to play Bonanza and Coquille Saturday in Coquille in nonleague matches. The Wolves travel to Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday for a league contest.
