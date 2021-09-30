DRAIN — North Douglas stayed unbeaten in Skyline League volleyball on Thursday with a victory over Elkton in straight sets.
Scores were 25-6, 25-6, 25-17.
Halli Vaughn had eight kills and two blocks for the Warriors (13-1, 9-0 Skyline North). Brooklyn Williams contributed six kills and five assists, Samantha MacDowell chipped in 14 assists, three kills and three aces, and Cydni Dill added four kills and three aces.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (3-8, 3-5).
North Douglas is No. 4 in the OSAA Class 1A power rankings, trailing North Clackamas Christian, Joseph and St. Paul.
Elkton will face Pacific and Powers in Powers Saturday. North Douglas will host Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
